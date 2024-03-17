Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Trading Down 4.5%

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 1.04 and last traded at 1.05. 39,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 111,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.10.

Fireweed Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.08 and a 200 day moving average of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

