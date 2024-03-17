First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 5,674 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,339 over the last ninety days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

