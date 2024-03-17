First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 6,238 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.