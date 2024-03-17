First Hawaiian Bank Buys 38,235 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 368.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,235 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

