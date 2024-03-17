First Hawaiian Bank Buys 432 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 147.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,341 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,486 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.