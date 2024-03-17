First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $275.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $277.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

