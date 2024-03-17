First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $268.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.11.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

