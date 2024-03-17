First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $93.21 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

