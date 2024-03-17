First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,342,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 15,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $414,447.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,322.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,942 shares of company stock worth $1,308,200 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.