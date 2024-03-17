First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MDT opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
