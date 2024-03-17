First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $328.50 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $330.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.