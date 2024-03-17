First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

