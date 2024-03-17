First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.70 Million Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 542.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2,823.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FN opened at $200.02 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

