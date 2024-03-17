First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.02. The stock has a market cap of $184.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

