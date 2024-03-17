First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.90 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $5,286,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $433.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $297.19 and a 1-year high of $448.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.90.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

