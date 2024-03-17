First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after buying an additional 325,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after buying an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after buying an additional 344,059 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

