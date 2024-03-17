First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.0 %

MTD stock opened at $1,324.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,221.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,145.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.