First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.3 %

KVUE opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

