First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 590,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.