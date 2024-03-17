First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 226,974 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 253,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,742 shares of company stock worth $6,257,835. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

