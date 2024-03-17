First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 9,584 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

