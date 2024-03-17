First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average of $159.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AME

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $4,199,975. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.