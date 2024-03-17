First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.