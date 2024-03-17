First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,398 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

