First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

GLW stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.