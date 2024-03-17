First Hawaiian Bank Sells 26 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 26 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,565.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $7,840.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7,375.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,622.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,475.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

