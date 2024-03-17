First Hawaiian Bank Sells 297 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.