First Hawaiian Bank Sells 38 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.2 %

AZO stock opened at $3,124.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,816.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,664.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,152.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

