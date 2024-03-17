First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in February

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 14th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. First National has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.52.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.62). First National had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that First National will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First National by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First National in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of First National in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

