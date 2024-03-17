First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Shares Down 2.5%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.
About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
