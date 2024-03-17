First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Shares Down 2.5%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

