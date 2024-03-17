First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.34. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
