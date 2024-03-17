First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.34. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,199,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

