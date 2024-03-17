First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKUGet Free Report) was up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 18,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FKU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

