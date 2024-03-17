First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 18,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
