First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Director Sells $165,531,000.00 in Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) Director Tricia Glynn sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $165,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,189,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,282,918.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.4 %

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

