FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Stock Price Up 40.5%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) rose 40.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 51,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 945% from the average daily volume of 4,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
FIT Hon Teng Trading Up 40.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIT Hon Teng
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.