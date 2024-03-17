Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of MHCUF stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

