Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of MHCUF stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
