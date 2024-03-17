Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

