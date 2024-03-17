Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
