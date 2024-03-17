Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

