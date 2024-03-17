Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,320,500.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLYW stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -284.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Flywire by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Flywire by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,987,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

