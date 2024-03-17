Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -284.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,441. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flywire by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 8.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 74,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,987,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.