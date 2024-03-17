Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

FOR stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $684,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $684,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2,293.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 200,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 110.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 261,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

