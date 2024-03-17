Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.75. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 3.61 and a twelve month high of 7.41.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. The company's principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Dauntless gold property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Intrepid claim package located in Mineral County, Nevada.

