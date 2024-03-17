Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.75. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 3.61 and a twelve month high of 7.41.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
