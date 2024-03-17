Fragasso Group Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

AXP stock opened at $218.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.91. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

