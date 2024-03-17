Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBRT. JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.71%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

