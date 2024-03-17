Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 14th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

