FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of FS Bancorp worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.92.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

