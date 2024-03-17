FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.32 and last traded at $37.34. 12,025 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 20.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

