G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.19 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 149,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

