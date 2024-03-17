G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.19 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

