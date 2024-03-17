G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$615.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.7 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,546,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 149,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

