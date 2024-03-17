Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Update

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 14th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genelux Price Performance

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $6.26 on Friday. Genelux has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Get Genelux alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNLX shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genelux in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,037,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genelux by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genelux by 1,370.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genelux by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.